Henderson City Council to discuss Raiders practice facility

Big Raiders news is happening Monday, but it's not in Las Vegas.
There are about 55 acres between the M Resort and the Henderson Executive Airport. The city of Henderson owns this land.
Monday, the city council will consider selling the land to the Raiders. The team would build a $50 million practice facility and corporate headquarters there.
The city says the minimum price for the land is just over $6 million, but that would be a deal because the land is valued at about $12 million.
If the resolution is approved Monday, there will be another meeting to finalize the deal in February.
Developers have told the city this project could create 250 full-time jobs.
