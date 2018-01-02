Henderson City Council to discuss Raiders practice facility

Parker Collins
7:38 AM, Jan 2, 2018

Big Raiders news is happening Monday, but it's not in Las Vegas.

KTNV

Big Raiders news is happening Monday, but it's not in Las Vegas.

There are about 55 acres between the M Resort and the Henderson Executive Airport. The city of Henderson owns this land.

Monday, the city council will consider selling the land to the Raiders. The team would build a $50 million practice facility and corporate headquarters there.

The city says the minimum price for the land is just over $6 million, but that would be a deal because the land is valued at about $12 million.

If the resolution is approved Monday, there will be another meeting to finalize the deal in February.

Developers have told the city this project could create 250 full-time jobs.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

More Raiders News