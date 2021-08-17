Watch
Gruden supports requiring proof of vaccination at Raiders home games

David Becker/AP
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks on during an NFL football practice Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Henderson. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Posted at 2:47 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 17:47:01-04

HENDERSON (AP) — Coach Jon Gruden says he supports the Las Vegas Raiders' new policy requiring fans attending regular-season home games to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19.

The policy will take effect for the Raiders' home opener on Sept. 13 against Baltimore.

The Raiders had more than 50,000 fans for last Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, with a mask mandate in place.

The Raiders implemented the change for the regular season in accord with new directives from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak regarding large events.

Vaccinated fans will not need to wear masks at the games.

