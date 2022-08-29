GET TO KNOW: Las Vegas Raiders Team President Sandra Douglass Morgan

KTNV (LAS VEGAS) — Get to know the new president of the Las Vegas Raiders Sandra Douglass Morgan as she went one-on-one with sports reporter Tina Nguyen.

Tina Nguyen: Since being named the Raiders team president on July 7, what's life been like for you?

Sandra Douglass Morgan: It's been something different every day. But it's been a great a really a great first month I I joke with someone said I should write a book about my my first month is better than yours because it's been something different every day, something new and exciting.

Nguyen: You moved to Las Vegas at a very young age. How has this town shaped you as a person?

Douglass Morgan: You know, I love this. This city. It's still I think a small city because you have so many people that helped kind of grow to what it is today. Just really proud to be a part of it and to be the president of the best franchise in the NFL and in the city where I grew up in.

Nguyen: Five years ago, this job title wasn't even possible in this town. As someone who is a Las Vegas native, what's it like for you to see your hometown become the entertainment and sports capital of the world?

Douglass Morgan: You know, it's a combination of two of the best worlds. Obviously, as you just mentioned, sports we never had a professional sports team wouldn't have had one, you know, before the Knights came. Then the Raiders is having such a significant imprint and Allegiant Stadium really changing just the entire vision of The Strip.

Nguyen: Speaking a little bit about your family now, your father is African American and your mother is Asian. She's Korean. What was growing up like for you with parents coming from different cultures?

Douglass Morgan: You know, I think that I learned that they saw the best in each other, and they also to be married in the 70s. You know, it was definitely kind of love definitely prevailed. My mother even said, you're Sandra, but I do identify, you know, as African American. That is how I'm kind of seen but I'm also very proud of being a Korean American and being a daughter of a Korean American. She also very taught me to embrace that culture as well.

Nguyen: You've held a lot of important roles here in Las Vegas, but you are also a mother you have to tell me how do you balance all of this out?

Douglass Morgan: Most mothers and a lot of my girlfriends that I've been friends with for you know over 20 years, and we struggle every step of the way. We think okay after the toddler phase this is going to get easier and then no, it doesn't get easier.

Nguyen: Why do you want people to think of the Raiders when they think of Las Vegas?

Douglass Morgan: We are a part of the fabric of this community. I want the Raiders to be synonymous with Las Vegas. We are big. We are bold. We are not afraid of taking risks. We have such a rich history, but we're also not afraid of recreating ourselves and growing our brand and growing Raider Nation, more importantly.