Geno Smith says he's just getting started as he takes up mantle as Raiders' starting QB

HENDERSON (KTNV) — When Pete Carroll spoke to the media for the first time as the Las Vegas Raiders' new head coach, there was a sense of security for the future of the Silver and Black.

That feeling was the same when Geno Smith took the podium at his inaugural press conference as the Raiders' new starting quarterback.

"I'm a little older now," Smith told reporters. "I've gained more perspective, but my mindset has never changed. It's the same every day: Go out there and compete; go out there and win."

"Even when I was the backup, that's how I felt," Smith added. "It allowed me to stay in it, and now that I have an opportunity to start, nothing changes."

Before leading the Seattle Seahawks to their past three winning seasons, Smith spent most of his years, dating back to 2013, as a backup QB.

Though the 34-year-old is a seasoned veteran, Smith says he's just getting started.

"I think there is unfinished business when people think about my story," Smith said. "Coach Carroll is a big part of that. He gave me an opportunity when not many people would have."

Carroll coached Smith for five seasons in Seattle and gave him a starting role in 2022. That same year, Smith led the Seahawks to the playoffs and became the Associated Press' NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

"He was able to take every single day with a clear thought that 'I might play the next play, and I'm not going to miss that opportunity,' and that was so impressive to me," Carroll said. "As soon as the opportunity to put him in the position to take the lead, I couldn't wait. He brings us great stability and belief in the kinds of things that we stand for."

While he brings stability, Smith hopes Carroll and the team know one thing: "I would run through a wall for him. He knows that, and I do the same for my teammates and for this organization, and so I want that to be who I am and the statement of who I am as the quarterback of this team," Smith said.

Raiders general manager John Spytek said he thinks Smith's journey is a great resource for the Raiders this upcoming season. Before we get to see him take the field, all eyes are on the NFL Draft coming up on April 24.