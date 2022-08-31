Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks about leaded emails

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time since resigning as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach in October 2021, Jon Gruden is speaking out. The former Raiders head coach made an appearance in Little Rock, Arkansas at the "Little Rock Touchdown Club" meeting.

Gruden stated, " I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails. I’ll make no excuses for it. It’s shameful, but I’m a good person. I believe that. I go to church, I’ve been married for 31 years, I've got 3 great boys. I still love football, I’ve made some mistakes, but I don't think anyone else in here hasn’t. I just ask for forgiveness and hopefully I get another shot."

Gruden is in the middle of a lawsuit with the NFL. He last made an in court appearance in May 2022.

His next court date has yet to be announced.