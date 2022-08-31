Watch Now
Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks about leaded emails

Gruden NFL Lawsuit Football
John Locher/AP
Jon Gruden, center, appears in court Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. A Nevada judge heard a bid Wednesday by the National Football League to dismiss former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden's lawsuit accusing the league of a "malicious and orchestrated campaign" including the leaking of offensive emails ahead of his resignation last October. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 5:59 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 21:04:17-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time since resigning as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach in October 2021, Jon Gruden is speaking out. The former Raiders head coach made an appearance in Little Rock, Arkansas at the "Little Rock Touchdown Club" meeting.

Gruden stated, " I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails. I’ll make no excuses for it. It’s shameful, but I’m a good person. I believe that. I go to church, I’ve been married for 31 years, I've got 3 great boys. I still love football, I’ve made some mistakes, but I don't think anyone else in here hasn’t. I just ask for forgiveness and hopefully I get another shot."

Gruden is in the middle of a lawsuit with the NFL. He last made an in court appearance in May 2022.

His next court date has yet to be announced.

