HENDERSON (AP) — Former Raiders defensive back Mike Davis has died at age 65.

The Raiders gave no details on the cause of Davis' death.

The former Colorado star was a second-round pick by the Raiders in 1977 and will always be remembered for his interception at the end of a playoff win at Cleveland in the 1980 playoffs.

His intercepted a pass from Brian Sipe in the end zone to seal a 14-12 win that helped propel the Raiders to their second Super Bowl title.