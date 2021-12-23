Dionne Warwick to perform pregame on Sunday for Las Vegas Raiders against Denver Broncos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Music icon Dionne Warwick is putting on a show in Las Vegas before the Raiders game on Sunday.

Her pregame performance is set to start at 12:15 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium, where the Raiders are hosting the Denver Broncos. Kick-off is at 1:25 p.m.

The team says Warwick is a longtime Raiders fan and performed the National Anthem for the Silver and Black in 1991.

“I believe the one person who was as big a Raiders fan as me was Jim Garner,” said Warwick in a press release. “I am definitely Ms. Raider Nation.”

Warwick is a singer, actress and philanthropist.

She's the musician behind Top-10 chart hits "Anyone Who Had a Heart," "Don't Make Me Over," "Walk On By" and "I Say a Little Prayer," and albums "Dionne" and "Heartbreaker."

Recently, she made a special appearance on "Saturday Night Live" during the show’s "The Dionne Warwick Talk Show" sketch, and she has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization.

She's also streaming a fundraiser for Operation Smile and the Kind Music Academy over the holidays on dionnewarwick.live.

Heading to the game? Raiders admission policy:

According to the Las Vegas Raiders, all fans are required to use the CLEAR Health Pass to upload their vaccination information to enter Allegiant Stadium on gameday. The team says the fastest and easiest way to get into the stadium is by having your CLEAR Health Pass Green screen loaded and ready to go beforehand.

For those that cannot because they need to complete Alternate Screening or receive vaccinations, the Raiders are offering two locations at Allegiant Stadium on gameday Sunday, December 26, that will provide these services—in Lot B on the north side and Lot J on the south side from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Full details about Alternate Screening, including ID and evidence of vaccination requirements as well as locations at the stadium, can be found at allegiantstadium.com.