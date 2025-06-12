Devin White embraces leadership role as Raiders defense builds identity at minicamp

With the sun beating down on Day 2 of mandatory minicamp, the Las Vegas Raiders' defense looked energized—and notably different. A mix of veterans, rising stars and fresh leadership is fueling the early identity of a unit that underwent significant changes this offseason. At the center of that shift is linebacker Devin White, who signed with the Raiders in free agency after five seasons in Tampa Bay.

White, a former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, said he feels healthy again after battling through a foot injury last season. “I dealt with some things in my foot that were kind of very triggering, and trying to play through it took a lot of rehab,” he said. “But now I’m able to just be myself and have fun.”

The Raiders play in a stacked AFC West featuring Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. White, who had a game-sealing interception against Mahomes in Super Bowl LV, welcomes the challenge. “We had some good battles,” White said. “He brings out the best in you. It’s best on best—a good quarterback and a good linebacker going at it.”

White credited assistant GM John Spytek and the coaching staff, including Pete Carroll and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, for drawing him to Las Vegas. “I’m cool with being part of a build,” he said. “[Patrick Graham] sat me down, walked me through the defense, showed me how I could be used—and that was very big.”

Veteran defensive tackle Adam Butler, who re-signed with the Raiders this spring, said the continuity with Graham is a major asset for the returning players. “It eliminates the anxiety of having to relearn coaching styles,” he said. “I know what they expect, and I know I can deliver.”

Butler is coming off a career-best season and says he’s focused on fine-tuning his game. “My goal this year is to eliminate the close calls,” he said. “There were plays where I was this close, and I’m working on finishing those.”

He’s also stepped into a leadership role, mentoring rookies like Tonka Hemingway and Tank Booker. “They care. Sometimes a little too much—you have to tell them to loosen up. But that’s a good problem to have,” he said.

Meanwhile, third-year defensive end Tyree Wilson said he finally feels settled—and ready to meet expectations. “This is the biggest year,” Wilson said. “My teammates are counting on me. The team’s counting on me. I’ve got to go out there and show it.”

Wilson has been working closely with Maxx Crosby and credited the All-Pro with helping him elevate his game. “He critiques me every day. Iron sharpens iron,” Wilson said. “He’s been successful, so I listen. I always ask him, ‘What can I do better?’”

Wilson said his offseason focus was on footwork, versatility, and getting in peak shape. “I’m trying to be more efficient inside, work edge moves, counter moves—not just be a power guy,” he said.

At safety, Isaiah Pola-Mao enters 2025 with a new deal and a familiar mindset. “There’s always a level of laziness that can creep in when you get something, but being undrafted, I’ve always had that chip,” he said. “I want to earn that starting role.”

Pola-Mao praised the energy and leadership of newcomers like White and returners like Elandon Roberts. “Having Devin on the field is almost like a second coach,” he said. “He knows what it’s supposed to look like.”

The chemistry is still developing across a retooled secondary, but Pola-Mao said it starts with communication and preparation. “If it’s a rookie out there, you’ve got to understand he’s surviving,” he said. “If it’s a vet, you know what to expect. That slows the game down.”

As for Crosby’s headline-making pick-six in practice, Pola-Mao had one reaction: “Hell yeah, we were jealous. He’s doing our job for us—but that was a hell of a play.”

With minicamp continuing through the week, the message across the Raiders’ defense is clear: buy in, bring energy, and build the identity together. “Rome wasn’t built overnight,” White said. “But we’re putting something together here—and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

