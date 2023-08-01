Day 5 of Las Vegas Raiders training camp; team prepares for first full day in pads

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders training camp is well underway in Henderson.

Monday was the 5th practice for the football team.

There's a lot of excitement in the air as they gear up for their first full day in pads Tuesday.

"I mean, it's the most important day of the year. On the first day of pads, real football starts. All the stuff that we X-ed and O-ed out all year, we're finally putting the metal to the floor and getting in there," said Fullback Jakob Johnson. "That's the most exciting part about training camp. Once we cross that, we can return to the third-down passes and all that stuff. But the first day of pads is important.”

The Raiders' first preseason game will be against the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 13 inside Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.