Damon Allen hoping to launch coaching career with Raiders

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The younger brother of Hall of Famer Marcus Allen has been selected to work with the Las Vegas Raiders' coaching staff as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program.

Damon Allen had a long and storied career in the Canadian Football League, where he played quarterback and won Grey Cup titles with three different teams.

Upon retiring in 2008, he was the leading passer in pro football history. He's since been passed on that list by other players, but he remains as a significant sports figure in Canada.