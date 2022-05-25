Colin Kaepernick to work out with Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, ESPN reports

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former star quarterback Colin Kaepernick was scheduled to work out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, ESPN reported.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter cited league sources in his report Wednesday about the planned workout.

A Raiders workout would be Kaepernick's first since his NFL exile in 2016, after he started protesting racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem, Schefter reported.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has previously said he would "welcome him with open arms" if the team's coaches and manager wanted to bring Kaepernick on.

For his part, Kaepernick has said he's willing to take on a backup QB role for a chance to play in the NFL again.

The Raiders just renewed starting quarterback Derek Carr's contract for three years and $121.5 million. They've also signed Nick Mullens in April and recently traded for Jarrett Stidham.

Kaepernick played for the University of Nevada, Reno before he was drafted to the San Francisco 49ers in 2011.