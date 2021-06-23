Watch
Carl Nassib's jersey becomes top-seller after the Raiders DE comes out at gay

Carl Nassib's jersey has become a top-seller across the NFL after the Raiders defensive end came out as gay on social media.
Posted at 11:07 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 02:20:05-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Carl Nassib's jersey has become a top-seller across the NFL.

The Raiders' defensive end came out as gay on Instagram on Monday, making history as the first active player in the league to do so.

Nassib said he was donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, an organization that helps LGBTQ youth.

The NFL announced its support for Nassib on Tuesday and says it is matching his donation to the nonprofit.

Learn more about The Trevor Project at thetrevorproject.org.

