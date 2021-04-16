Browns, Raiders players say they'll skip offseason workouts

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are the latest NFL team to say they'll skip mandated in-person workouts.

Following the advice of center and NFL Players Association President JC Tretter, Cleveland's players joined a list of teams who say they'll skip voluntary in-person workouts this offseason.

They joined the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and others in saying they'll exercise their collectively bargained rights not to take part in the workouts, which were scheduled to begin next week.

The Las Vegas Raiders followed suit later with their players releasing a statement through the NFLPA that they also wouldn't participate in the voluntary offseason program.