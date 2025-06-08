Watch Now
Brock Bowers brings Las Vegas youth together at local camp

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers brought more than 200 local athletes together at Palo Verde High School on Sunday.
SUMMERLIN, Nev. — NFL pro bowler Brock Bowers passed his talents onto the next generation on Sunday at Palo Verde High School.

"It's great to have these kids out and hopefully get them excited about football, playing football and just about sports in general," Bowers said.

The Raiders star tight end hosted a local youth camp for kids ages six to 16 and over 200 athletes participated in the event.

"It's really cool, and I really appreciate it that he's coming out here for us," Vegas local Armani said.

Not only was he a 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year finalist while breaking a 63-year-old NFL record for most receiving hards by a rookie tight end, but Bowers has also made an impression on our youth.

"He's a really nice guy," Vegas local Davian said. "He's really good at catching, and I think that the Raiders can make it to the playoffs just with him."

Bowers tried to set a good example both on and off the field with this mentality in mind.

"Just doing your best in whatever you choose to do, whether it's football or anything in life, if it's a sport or not, just really committing yourself and doing the best you can," Bowers said.

Click here for more information on how to participate in future camps.

