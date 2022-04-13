Bisaccia says he is 'really in Green Bay' after being asked about the Las Vegas Raiders

(KTNV) — According to the official Green Bay Packers website, Rich Bisaccia is the new Special Teams Coordinator for the NFL team. Bissacia is replacing past coordinator Maurice Drayton, who is now the Assistant Special Teams Coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bisaccia was interviewed at a press conference on Tuesday about his feelings with the new position and the team. At the conference, Bisaccia was asked about his confidence level about getting the full-time job with the Las Vegas Raiders after getting the team to the playoffs last year.

"Last year was a unique year in my personal career and certainly with the players and coaches that went along with it," Bisaccia said. "A lot of credit to the coaching staff I was involved with and the way in which players approached every day and dealt with everything. But I'm really in Green Bay and excited about what's happening here today."

Bisaccia said he was re-energized after his conversations with Head Coach Matt LaFleur. LaFleur has called Bisaccia a, "fiery guy" and wants his special teams to embody that personality.

"I appreciate all the kind words from Coach LaFleur," Bisaccia said. "I can't wait to get up in the morning and coach football. That's just what I've done for so long. It's a way of life for me, as well as it is for the other coaches here."