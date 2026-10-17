LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid has plenty of reasons to celebrate Sunday.

The Henderson native will turn 27 while making his first NFL appearance at Allegiant Stadium, returning to face the Las Vegas Raiders in front of family, friends and familiar faces.

"It's a cool thing to come back and play in your hometown, but with it being your birthday as well, it just kind of makes it even sweeter," Kincaid said.

For Kincaid, the homecoming marks another milestone in a football career that almost never happened.

WATCH | Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid returns to Las Vegas for birthday matchup against Raiders

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid returns to Las Vegas for birthday matchup against Raiders

Growing up in Southern Nevada, basketball was his first love.

After transferring from Coronado High School to Faith Lutheran, Kincaid initially planned to continue playing basketball. But with friends participating in multiple sports, he decided to give football a try during his senior year.

"I thought basketball was like my best sport, and that was just gonna be it," Kincaid said. "Then, you know, you got some more years of experience playing football and realized I'm, you know, a little, a little good at this thing."

That decision changed everything.

After just one season of high school football, Kincaid walked on at the University of San Diego before transferring to Utah, where he helped the Utes win back-to-back Pac-12 championships at Allegiant Stadium.

Buffalo selected him in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, completing an unlikely journey from a basketball-focused high school athlete to an NFL tight end.

Now, Kincaid hopes to add another victory to his résumé at Allegiant Stadium.

"We've had some good success there in college," he said. "So it'll be cool just to try to continue that streak."

His return also offers a chance to reflect on how much his hometown has changed. When Kincaid was growing up, Las Vegas had no major professional sports franchises. Today, he is returning as an NFL player to a city that has become a major sports destination.

"A lot of my friends from college are from all these big towns and big cities and claim that they have the best sports town or sports city," Kincaid said. "I always argue that Vegas has to be kind of up there."

Kincaid expects plenty of support in the stands, including his immediate family, childhood friends and former college teammates.

But while his hometown roots run deep, his football loyalty remains firmly with Buffalo.

Asked whether he would rather tailgate with Bills Mafia or Raider Nation, Kincaid didn't hesitate.

"Bills Mafia any day of the week against any sports team or fandom."

And his birthday wish?

"A win on Sunday."