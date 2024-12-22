Battle for 1st overall pick in NFL draft kicks off at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — As the Las Vegas Raiders host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, the two teams are ready to fight for the 1st overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell makes his return after missing the Silver and Black's last game against the Atlanta Falcons. O'Connell missed the game after being carted off the field due to a leg injury a week prior against Tampa Bay.

The Raiders have lost their 10, while the Jaguar's last win came over the Tennessee Titans in Week 14.

The Silver and Black currently have the 1st overall pick in next year's draft. Kickoff between the Raiders and the Jags is at 1:25 pm at Allegiant Stadium.