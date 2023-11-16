Away games will put Raiders to the test under new interim head coach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After winning two straight under interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce the Las Vegas Raiders are getting ready to hit the road.

The Silver and Black were back to work Wednesday preparing for their Sunday road test with the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins present the 5-5 Raiders a different challenge than their las match ups with the Giants and the Jets. Miami's offense is among the best in the NFL.

Coach Pierce says leaving the comfort of home is another chance for his team to step up to the challenge.

"Well yeah, we were fortunate that my first two games were at home. Now we're on the road. You have to have a different mentality. It's not going to be pretty probably. I think last week it was good to see us go through a little bit of adversity. But this is really good for our football team. Just think about their losses. Two of them to the two teams that played in the Super Bowl. They're right there with the elite teams and they'll be a good challenge for us in every aspect of the game to see how we match up against teams like that."

The Raiders will try to keep up their hot streak when they visit the Dolphins on Sunday. Kick off is at 10 a.m.