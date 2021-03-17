AP source: Raiders releasing star C Rodney Hudson

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are planning to release star center Rodney Hudson as part of a major overhaul of the team's offensive line.

A person familiar with the move said that Hudson will be released with two years left on his current contract.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move hadn't been announced.

NFL Network first reported the move.

The Raiders are completely revamping their offensive line that was one of the most expensive in the league.

The team has agreed to trade right tackle Trent Brown to New England in a deal that will be finalized Wednesday and cut left guard Richie Incognito.