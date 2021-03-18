AP source: Raiders agree to 2-year deal with Kenyan Drake

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $14.5 million with free agent running back Kenyan Drake to complement starter Josh Jacobs.

A person familiar with the deal says Drake will be guaranteed $11 million under the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced.

A second person familiar with a separate deal said tight end Derek Carrier has agreed to return to the Raiders on a one-year deal. The person also spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced.

By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer