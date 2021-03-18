Menu

AP source: Raiders agree to 2-year deal with Kenyan Drake

Rick Scuteri/AP
FILE - Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) dives over the line for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., in this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, file photo. The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $14.5 million with free agent running back Kenyan Drake to complement starter Josh Jacobs. A person familiar with the deal says Drake will be guaranteed $11 million under the deal agreed to on Thursday, March 18, 2021. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Posted at 1:12 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 16:12:37-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $14.5 million with free agent running back Kenyan Drake to complement starter Josh Jacobs.

A person familiar with the deal says Drake will be guaranteed $11 million under the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced.

A second person familiar with a separate deal said tight end Derek Carrier has agreed to return to the Raiders on a one-year deal. The person also spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced.

By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer

