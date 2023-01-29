Allegiant Stadium unveils rendering of new club-level premium suites

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Allegiant Stadium has unveiled new renderings of brand-new premium suite offerings which will begin construction in February 2023.

According to a press release, Allegiant will offer newly created suites on the 100th level of Allegiant Stadium, occupying spaces where both the Modelo Cantina Club and Twitch Lounge are also located.

“Enhancing the guest experience is an ongoing priority at Allegiant Stadium,” said Sandra Douglass Morgan, president of the Las Vegas Raiders, in a press release. “By combining the best sightlines and outstanding service, these new club-level suites will have guests immersed in the action, while still enjoying a premium and exclusive experience.”

Allegiant Stadium will also be "conducting market studies with current suite owners," as well as single-event buyers, seeking feedback on possible suite features and amenities.

Completion for the project is expected for early fall, ahead of the start of the Raiders' regular season, as well as in advance preparation for hosting Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

Those interested in making a deposit to secure their club suites may visit Raiders.com/clubsuites for more details. More information on Allegiant Stadium and future events are available here.