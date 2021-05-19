Watch
SportsRaiders

Actions

Allegiant offering Kansas City Chiefs fans special flight to Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Nevada as seen in July 2020
Allegiant Stadium reached 'substantial completion' on July 31, 2020
Posted at 8:28 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 23:28:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas-based airline Allegiant is known as part of the Raiders family, as it has the naming rights to the team's home Allegiant Stadium.

But in a plot twist, the travel company is offering AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs fans a special flight to join their team in Las Vegas as they take on the Raiders on Nov. 14.

The special flight between Kansas City International Airport and McCarran International Airport is set to depart on Nov. 12 and return on Nov. 15, providing what Allegiant calls "a perfectly timed option for fans to enjoy a fun-filled football weekend."

Fans can book the flight exclusively through allegiantair.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH