Allegiant offering Kansas City Chiefs fans special flight to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas-based airline Allegiant is known as part of the Raiders family, as it has the naming rights to the team's home Allegiant Stadium.

But in a plot twist, the travel company is offering AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs fans a special flight to join their team in Las Vegas as they take on the Raiders on Nov. 14.

The special flight between Kansas City International Airport and McCarran International Airport is set to depart on Nov. 12 and return on Nov. 15, providing what Allegiant calls "a perfectly timed option for fans to enjoy a fun-filled football weekend."

Fans can book the flight exclusively through allegiantair.com.