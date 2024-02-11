$58,000 and a visit from Raiders Defensive End Maxx Crosby? It's all thanks to the Vegas Style Pizza campaign

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Raiders Defensive End Maxx Crosby decided to have a change of pace on Friday.

The star edge rusher teamed up with Papa Johns to surprise a fellow pizza lover at his door.

Along with the pie was a side of $58,000 as part of the Vegas Style Pizza Campaign.

It's pretty different from Crosby's day job, which is wrecking havoc on NFL quarterbacks' lives.

But Crosby says he enjoys it because it's his chance interact with the local community.

“I haven't even been here for four years and I'm already telling people that this is my forever home,” Crosby said. “I plan on living here, I own my house here, I stay here all year round for a reason. The people are great, the city Is incredible. It's not just the strip. It's a lot more than just that and I love It out here.”