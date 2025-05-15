Watch Now
2025 Season Schedule: Las Vegas Raiders ready for three prime-time games

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 season schedule features three prime-time matchups.
Raiders' 2025 season schedule
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded their prime-time games from one last year to three in 2025.

The Silver and Black released this season's schedule on Wednesday with their home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, Sep. 15 being the first of three prime-time match ups.

Their second prime-time game is against the Broncos in Denver on Thursday, Nov. 16, and their third national match is at home hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Nov. 17.

The Raiders open their season in New England against former head coach and current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Sunday, Sep. 7.

Raiders 2025 Schedule
Las Vegas Raiders schedule for the 2025 season.

