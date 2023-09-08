100-yards with Tina Nguyen: Raiders DE Maxx Crosby

TINA NGUYEN: Maxx, another year in the NFL. How are we feeling as you're heading into Year 5?

MAXX CROSBY: I feel incredible, and it's been an incredible offseason. OTA's were incredible, training camp was incredible, so I'm just gearing up for another incredible year.

NGUYEN: This was a busy offseason for you — your first as a dad. How has your daughter Ella Rose changed your life and your wife's?

CROSBY: She's been nothing but a blessing. She's a little over ten months now. She's walking around like crazy. She's throwing things. It's honestly just — it's been the coolest thing ever. Thought I knew what love was until I had my daughter, and it just changed my perspective on many things.

NGUYEN: You mentioned that you took your training to another level this offseason. You were in a cage with Sean Strickland and ran ten miles with Hunter Campbell in Miami. Why was it so important for you to put yourself in those positions physically and mentally?

CROSBY: I'm constantly looking for little ways to improve, and that 1% is just finding different things and little tendencies and just not being comfortable. That's what it comes down to — like, with the Strickland thing. I literally call them up, and the NFL Network says they want to get me in the ring. They ask, "Do you want to have somebody who would spar with you?" I could pick a random guy or do whatever, but I've known Strickland for years, and he's fighting for a UFC title.

But just being in those situations, like running the ten miles in Miami, is the same thing — that's something I've never done. So it's like I could just decide I'm good and continue doing what I'm doing. But no, I'm going to jump in and see if I can float.

NGUYEN: Maxx, do you remember your first sack in the league?

CROSBY: Of course. The London Week five Chicago Bears, Chase Daniel, first quarter.

NGUYEN: Which quarterback are you most proud to have sacked?

CROSBY: Honestly, they're all the same to me. With all due respect, I want to sack every quarterback.

NGUYEN: We can't talk to you without talking about the tattoos. You got some legendary ink work this offseason. Which tattoo so far has the most meaning to you?

CROSBY: They all have a special meaning. I feel like Kobe, Jordan, and Ali — those guys are my three biggest inspirations for different reasons, from confidence to mentality to work ethic. I have one right by my heart because my daughter is my world. I also have triangles all over me, it's my sobriety test, so I put them everywhere. I put it on my hand so I always see it whenever I grab something. I also have my sobriety date right here, so if I use my right hand, it's the first thing I see, no matter what. I'm a very visual person. I like I put it right on my neck because I want everyone to know I have nothing to hide.

NGUYEN: As we approach the end zone here, this deep end statistically has always been one of the best in the league. But as someone who always strives to be at the top of his game, how do you help bring this team to that level as a leader?

CROSBY: You know, for me, like I talk about being obsessed, you have to bring people with you. If you're a great leader, a great one, you have to bring everybody up. And it doesn't matter if they're at your level because most people can't be at that level. And that's just realistic. If they can get from here to here, that's an improvement. If you get 25 guys from this level to this level, you're going in the right direction. You talk about old school writers like that slap-you-in-the-mouth mentality. Like, that's what I try to bring every day, and I show that by action. You know, that's why you can't talk about it. You got to show off. So that's what I try to do every day.