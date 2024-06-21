Raiders to provide $20,000 premium tailgate spots for game days and other Allegiant Stadium events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You can't have football without a good tailgate, and the Raiders have one of the best pregame atmospheres in the NFL. Now they are raising it to another level by having these premium tailgate spots, where you can enjoy the game both indoors and out.

This upcoming season, the team will be providing brand new premium tailgate spaces located right outside Allegiant Stadium.

All-inclusive packages for these tailgate spaces will start at $20,000 and up depending on the game or event.

All four of these spaces will come with comfortable seating, an indoor air-conditioned space, and much more that will give fans an all new game day experience.

"It holds 20 people. You got flat screen TVs, you can come here early and watch the morning games, and most importantly, food and beverage all day, all morning," said Raiders Vice President of Premium Sales and Service Panos Pappas. "We do all the work for you. You just show up ready to go and ready to party in Vegas."

Pappas said these spaces will also be used for events like concerts and college football games.

With the Raiders having some of the most in-demand tickets in the NFL, Pappas said they want to make sure the Raiders tailgate experience lives up to its name.

"It's the greatest tailgate fanbase, it's the greatest stadium, it's the greatest city, so let's do the greatest tailgate party," Pappas said.

​The team said fans will be able to reserve one of these premium tailgates starting in July.