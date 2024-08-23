Raiders running back Alexander Mattison gives back by taking local youth on $500 shopping spree

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's not every day you get to meet an NFL player, much less shop with them. That's exactly what some kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada got to do on Thursday at Culture Kings.

But unbeknownst to them, they left with way more clothes in their bag than they were expecting.

As part of his I AM GIFTED Foundation, Mattison hosted five local kids for his Raid the Rack shopping event at Culture Kings and surprised them with $500 each to snatch some stylish clothes for the new school year.

That's already a good day, but the kids say having a Raider help them pick out outfits is the cherry on top.

"It's very inspiring how big people can get and they can still give," Kailyn McCool said.

"It's really exciting and I'm really appreciative of all this," Deven Godwin Crews said.

This is Mattison's first charity event in Las Vegas since joining the Raiders this off-season.

He says in the end, he wants to give these kids something you can't put a price tag on — being a role model.

