HENDERSON (KTNV) — With more than 300 athletes representing 40+ high schools, the Las Vegas Raiders’ fifth annual INSPIRE event brought flag football’s future to life at the Intermountain Health Performance Center.

The two-day showcase, presented by Allegiant, featured combine testing, team drills, and All-Star games, giving girls aged 13 to 18 direct access to college scouts from 10 Division I programs and representatives from the USA Football National Team.

WATCH | Taylor Rocha spotlights the growth of girls' flag football in Southern Nevada:

Raiders’ INSPIRE event highlights growth of girls’ flag football in Southern Nevada

“When I first got here, we were just kind of getting started with our girls' flag football program,” said Marli Bartlett, the Raiders’ Football Development Manager. “We did INSPIRE, but it wasn’t quite this big or this grand. Now, we’ve moved from one day to two, and we see more and more players coming out each year to be part of All-Star weekend — whether they’re on the team or not.”

Bartlett said the sport’s rapid growth is fueled by its inclusivity and accessibility. “Boys can play; girls can play. Whether you're young or old, it's just a game that everyone can feel involved in.”

Nevada was among the first states to sanction girls’ flag football at the varsity level. Today, it boasts one of the most robust programs in the country — a fact that’s especially meaningful for players like Samantha Manzo, who started the sport as a freshman.

“I’ve met some of my best friends through it, and some amazing coaches and mentors,” Manzo said. “And for a lot of girls, it’s a path to education. You can get free college out of it, which is amazing.”

For parents like Anthony Randolph, who now has two daughters playing collegiate flag football, the growth has been personal.

“We were looking to get our daughters into the sport years ago and couldn’t find anything,” Randolph said. “Now both of them are playing in college. I’m a proud papa.”

Randolph said the sport changed their family dynamic. “I stopped watching football. But once I saw their excitement, I sat there with them, watching games, supporting everything they do. It’s amazing.”

Looking across the field, Randolph pointed to the next generation. “These girls go hard. They do everything the pros do. And they’re doing it now, in flag football.”

As Bartlett put it: “I want them to feel inspired, to know they can do whatever they want to do — on the field or beyond.”