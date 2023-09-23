Raiders highlight Desert Pines, Arbor View high schools during Friday Night Showcase

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders took to the football field on Friday night, but not at Allegiant Stadium.

The Silver and Black were out in full force at Desert Pines High School for their showcase, which aims to highlight local high school football teams across the valley. On Friday, the team highlighted the Desert Pine Jaguars in their face-off with the Arbor View Aggies.

Team alumni, Raiderettes, and even current players were in attendance, passing out Raiders team merchandise to guests and players, including sweatbands, eye black, and customized banners. Players on both competing teams will also be receiving new Nike gloves.

Former Raiders defensive lineman Roy Hart says it's great to be an example for the kids looking to make it to the NFL.

"When I first walked on the field looking at the young men in the uniforms... Of course, it gives you that little adrenaline like you can see or do it," Hart said. "But of course, at my age, I know I can't. But to be around the game and feel the energy from the game is fantastic."

The game is set to kick off at 6 p.m.