Jakob Johnson hosts shopping bash at Dicks to help kids with Christmas shopping

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's officially the holiday season, and 15 kids from The Boys and Girls Club are taking advantage of some sweet deals with the gift cards dicks sporting goods gave them, and they have a special guest helping them out with their shopping.

Raiders Fullback Jakob Johnson decided to help these kids fill their baskets while also allowing them to shop with an NFL player.

It's something that Johnson says he doesn't take for granted.

"It gets warm around your heart a little bit," Johnson said. "That's what you do it for....just giving back and making sure everybody has a good time."

The kids could buy items they wanted to check off their Christmas wishlists, but that didn't stop some from getting some goodies.

"I got new Nike shoes, and i got like one pack of gum, and i got some candy and some chips," London Skai-Chapman said.

Ryan Daley with The Boys and Girls Club says he is glad they could give these kids this once-in-a-lifetime experience, and Johnson says he's glad he can give back in this way.

"As a kid I would have loved to meet an NFL player and just go shopping with the, for a couple of hours," Daley said. "The kids were super excited getting to meet Jakob and just go shopping.....buying stuff they usually can't, so it's a cool opportunity."

"Me personally, I have plenty of people along my journey that helped me out and affected me in certain ways," Johnson said. "Whenever I can find ways to give back in a positive way, I try to do that."

