LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Training camp is a full go, which means the NFL regular season will be here before you know It.

The Raiders will start the first few days of their preseason in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Raiders back on the field for first day of training camp

This is the first time the Raiders will not have a full training camp In Las Vegas since they moved to the valley in 2020.

"It definitely helps you keep your mind a little bit straighter when you're out here in reasonable weather," Raiders wide receiver Davonte Adams said. "Playing in that 113 or 115 that's been going on out there in Vegas... it's been a hot one. Definitely wouldn't be our first one having to deal with it but this allows us to kind of chill."

The Raiders are coming off a roller coaster 2023 season — where they went 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the second straight year

Antonio Pierce will enter his first full season as head coach after going 5-4 as the interim coach last year.

Moving camp to Costa Mesa was Pierce's plan to make the Raiders as tight-knit as possible, and so far the players have been fully on board.

"It's just about being around each other," Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said. "We have nothing else to do. AP said it very loud and clear. If you don't want to be here, you just go to Telesco and you ask for your release. We're here to get better, get closer and focus on improving every day."

The Raider's first preseason game is set for August 10.

