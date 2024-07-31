Raiders and America First Credit Union host Small Business Showcase, award annual sponsorship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders and America First Credit Union once again changed an entrepreneur's life. The two organizations teamed up to give one local small business owner a season long sponsorship deal worth $100,000.

Angela Pepe, the owner of CurlyTop Baker, a local gourmet cookie bakery, will now have the backing of both organizations.

Pepe said this is game-changing money.

"As a small business owner, it's been a struggle since 2020 to get through," Pepe said. "This is just the cherry on top for all the hard work the team and I had gone through. This partnership Is honestly a once in a lifetime opportunity for us."

This showcase aimed to bring small business owners together to compete against each other. They gave their pitch in hopes of getting a sponsorship agreement, almost like a Las Vegas edition of Shark Tank.

"The troubles that they have is how do they market, how do they get new clientele, how do they drum up business," said Dave Nellis with America First Credit Union. "The Small Business Showcase is designed to help launch their business into their next phase."

That package will include signage at Allegiant Stadium, radio spots, digital promotions on the team's website and tickets to a Raiders home game.

Past winners like Justin Yin, who owns Clean and Green Landscape, said he is still reaping the benefits of the sponsorship even after last season.

"We heard our advertisement pop up on the radio, and me and my wife just looked at each other and was like 'That's us,'" Yin said. "We got a phone call the next day saying 'Hey.....we saw you guys on the news. You guys look like a cute couple, we want you guys to check out our landscape.'"

Pepe said her advice to all the small business owners out there is to keep going no matter how hard it gets.

"Just believe in yourself," Pepe said. "Have a dream, have a plan set out. Get involved In the community. SBA is so great as well, helped us so much. There are so many other small businesses that you can connect with."

