Public invited to season kickoff party for Las Vegas Lights

A season kickoff party will be held Wednesday night for the Las Vegas Lights.

It will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 14 in the 4rd flor ballroom. The event is free and open to fans.

The celebration will include an introduction of the official 2018 Lights FC player roster, the unveiling of the team's 2018 away jersey, Q&A sessions with Head Coach Chelís and Owner & CEO Brett Lashbrook and much more!

Lights FC begins its 2018 USL regular season on the road next Saturday at 7 p.m. against Western Conference foe Fresno FC. The regular season home opener comes a week later, on Saturday, March 24, at 8 p.m. at Cashman Field against in-state rival Reno 1868 FC in the first installment of the soon-to-be-named annual series between the two clubs.

Click here for tickets.