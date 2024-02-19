Power Slap's Ron "Wolverine" Bata reflects on journey from lumber truck driver to slap fighting star

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you are a sports fan, you have likely seen clips of Power Slap, the slap fighting organization owned by UFC President Dana White.

Although the sport has been met with controversy, the fighters say the sport has actually changed their lives for the better, and the athletes themselves have unique stories of their own.

Ron Bata, commonly known by his nickname "Wolverine," has had quite the journey these past few years.

Prior joining the Power Slap organization, he was already one of the best slap fighters in the world.

Before he even found the sport, Bata was an MMA fighter and would deliver lumber as his day job.

When he was first offered to do slap fighting he had his doubts.

"My initial thoughts on slap fighting just in general was....I didn't think It was for me," Bata said.

But after trying it out, he quickly knew this was something he wanted to dedicate himself to.

"If you enjoy just the standup of MMA and the exchange of blows, and KO's this is the sport to get behind," Bata said. "It's more than just two guys going up there slapping back and forth. You got to keep your feet still. You cant do this, you can't hit too deep."

Today, Bata has become one of the most recognizable faces in Power Slap thanks in part to the attention it gets on social media.

As a man from Mountain Home, Arkansas, that amount of attention is still an adjustment.

But he says the chance to provide for his family makes it all worth it.

"Even now In my little hometown I walk around and I get recognized which my kids do not enjoy, but It's been life changing," Bata said. "A lot of people are getting behind It more and more every day. The walk never gets old for me. I look forward to the walk every time."