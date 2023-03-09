Power Slap to have first live event at UFC APEX Saturday

(KTNV) — Power Slap might not be your sport, but its fan base is increasing.

UFC president Dana White says he has spared no expense in guaranteeing the safety for the fighters, and believes when it comes to the sport's popularity, the numbers don't lie.

The new Power Slap league has gotten some criticism. Some say the sport is too violent, but White says he's dealt with this all before with the UFC.

"Yeah it's been Deja Vu," White said. "I mean the way that the media has received Power Slap, it is identical to what they were saying about the UFC in the early days."

That said, Power Slap has been catching many eyes on social media.

White says Power Slap has scored 1 billion total views on social media in just eight weeks.

He says while the initial response has focused on safety risks, Power Slap is the next big thing, and if you ask the fighters, they would tell you they're OK with the risks.

"I did my MRI scans, did my MRA's...no brain damage....never been knocked down, never been stumbled you know nothing like that," said Power Slap heavyweight Darius "The Destroyer" Mata-Varona. "As far as I know, I can't get hurt."

"I did MMA before this and I don't really see no difference between getting hit in the head through punches or slaps," said Power Slap heavyweight Ron "Wolverine" Bata. "So, it's about the same for me."

Last month the Nevada State Athletic Commission made tweaks to the rules of a legal slap, saying that fighters cannot slap below the neck and only open handed strikes are allowed.

White says he has worked extensively with the commission on safety and is confident the sport will be a safe one.

"If you look at our track record from 2001 to today, never a death or serious injury in the UFC because we spend the money to make sure that all the health and safety," White said.

The official Power Slap 1 event is set for Saturday at 6 p.m.

