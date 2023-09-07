Potential Top-10 NBA draft picks take the court at Dollar Loan Center

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — The NBA G-League Ignite is no stranger to producing top NBA prospects.

Last year we saw four ignite players get drafted, which included Scoot Henderson going 3rd overall to the Portland Trail Blazers.

But this new Ignite team isn't just deeper than last year, but could potentially have the number one overall pick for next year's draft.

Several potential 1st round draft picks took center stage in the Ignite's 124-105 win against the Perth Wildcats from Australia.

Two players in particular are aiming for a top-3 spot in the draft in Ron Holland and Matas Buzelis.

Holland led the scoring with 23 points, and Buzelis finished with 16.

Holland is a 6'8 forward who is a monster on defense and can certainly drive to the hoop with ease.

While Buzelis is one of the top scoring prospects in basketball and at 6'10, he can really use his size to to dominate the offensive side.

Other prospects who played include Perth Wildcats center Alex Sarr, who finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and a whopping six blocks.

After the game, Holland and Buzelis say they want to make the most out of their time with the Ignite.

" The word pressure comes up a lot, but like I said, I don't really look at it as pressure," Holland said. "I look at it as an opportunity. Knowing that this is something that I really want to do and pursue a career In this....I know it's going to come with some adversity. It's all about bounce back and the coaches are doing a good job of preparing us and teaching us things on and off the court."

" This was always my dream to play professionally," Buzelis said. "Why would I shy down now you know."

The Ignite will face the Wildcats again on Friday at the Dollar Loan Center at 6pm PT.