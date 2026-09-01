LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Families, friends and community leaders gathered Monday morning at Harry Reid International Airport to welcome home the United States Little League World Series champions, Paseo Verde.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman was at the airport for the team's arrival:

Paseo Verde returns to Las Vegas after historic Little League World Series run

"I couldn't believe it when I saw everyone clapping when we first got into the airport," one player said.

Clark County Fire performed a water cannon salute as the team arrived to cheering crowds, signs and applause.

Henderson councilwoman Monica Larson greeted the whole team at baggage claim.

"They're number one in the U.S. and second to the world — how incredible is that," Larson said.

The only girl on the squad, Carsynn Meyer, shared a special moment with her grandfather at the airport.

"It makes you so happy at my age, you know, I'm just so glad," Meyer's grandfather said.

When asked what his support means to her, Meyer said it's indescribable.

"I don't even have words to describe it," Meyer said.

After three weeks in Williamsport, the players said they were happy to be back.

"We had an awesome run, I'm just happy to be home, [see my] friends, [sleep in] my own bed," one player said.

The team and its coaches reflected on what they accomplished during their run at the Little League World Series.

"I think we made it further than anyone expected and I'm so proud of what we accomplished," one player said.

"We all wanted to go to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, we worked for it and we got there," another player said.

"I hope that the memories carry them their whole lives," head coach Cory Edwards said.

For at least one family member in the crowd, the moment was a reminder of what baseball is all about.

"It takes you back to where it all starts, what baseball is really meant for, how it builds character, how it builds these kids up, teaches you bigger things than just going and winning a game," they said.

A parade is being planned to further celebrate the team. Members from many Las Vegas professional sports teams are expected to attend.

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