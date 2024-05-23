Palo Verde boys swim team credits family and fun to tenth straight state title

SUMMERLIN, Nev. (KTNV) — The Palo Verde boys swim team clinched their tenth straight 5A state championship over the weekend. While it has not been easy, Panthers head coach Brent Gonzalez has put fun at the forefront of his program.

"It's a great feeling to go in the water after winning state," Gonzalez said as he laughed and reflected on belly-flopping into the pool after his team won their 13th title in the last 15 years.

That feeling of joy is mutual for Gonzalez's student-athletes.

"Before relays, we make jokes, we laugh, we try to stay as calm as possible," senior swimmer Am-Fiéd Hernandez said.

"I think we just have a family. We are so close," senior swimmer Owen Carlsen said.

Owen has helped cultivate that family atmosphere first-hand along with his younger brother and teammate, Max. Max set a new state record in the 500 freestyle finishing at four minutes and 21 seconds, and he had credited his success to the competitive spirit he has shared with his older sibling.

"He does similar events to me. He's good at the 500 too so it's nice to race him," Max said.

"I wake him up every morning to go to practice and we do everything together," Owen said. "It's been such a cool experience to win every year with him."

Coach Gonzalez hopes to continue incorporating family, fun and hard work into his program.

"It's not just given to us," Gonzalez said. "We have to continue to work hard to get that next step."

Owen has committed to compete for the University of Utah and Am-Fièd Hernandez hopes to swim for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas this fall. Max has one more year with the Panthers until he plans to swim for North Carolina State University.