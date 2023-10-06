Watch Now
Packers to hold rally in Las Vegas area ahead of Monday Raiders matchup

PKWY Tavern Flamingo
Posted at 7:35 AM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 10:35:16-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Green Bay Packers will be holding a pep rally in the Las Vegas valley on Sunday, one day before the team's face-off against the Raiders.

The rally will take place at the PKWY Taven on Flamingo at 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, 2023. Pre-rally festivities and prizes will begin around 4 p.m.

Additionally, Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy will be in attendance to greet fans and participate in a Q&A session with Packers Everywhere host Rebecca Zaccard. Team alumni Bernardo Harris and Na'il Diggs will also be present to take photos with fans and share their thoughts about Monday night's game against the Raiders.

The event will conclude with a roundtable discussion with packers.com's Wes Hodkiewicz and Mike Spofford.

The event is free and open to the public.

