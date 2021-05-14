Watch
Pac-12 picks MGM executive Kliavkoff as next commissioner

Ralph Freso/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, the Pac-12 logo is displayed on the field at Sun Devil Stadium during an NCAA college football game between Arizona State and Kent State in Tempe, Ariz. The Pac-12 hired sports entertainment executive George Kliavkoff to be the conference's next commissioner on Thursday, May 13, 2021, replacing Larry Scott with a person with a similar resume short on college sports experience. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)
Pac-12 Commissioner
(AP) — The Pac-12 hired sports entertainment executive George Kliavkoff to be the conference's next commissioner, replacing Larry Scott with another college sports outsider.

The conference presidents conducted a secretive nearly four-month search that included speculation about some familiar names in college sports being considered, such as former NCAA executive and NFL quarterback Oliver Luck, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Texas AD Chris Del Conte.

Instead, the Pac-12's next commissioner comes to the conference with no experience as an administrator in college sports.

Kliavkoff has been the president of MGM Sports & Entertainment in Las Vegas since 2018 and has extensive experience with professional sports leagues and digital properties.

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

