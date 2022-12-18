Oregon State shuts out Florida 30-3 in the Las Vegas Bowl; earning its third 10-win season in program history

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After days of festivities, Florida and Oregon State finally squared off this football field, and it was the Beavers who not only got the historic win, but did it in style.

The Beavers shut out the Gators in the first half, but was only leading 10-0

Then in the second half, the touchdowns started coming and didn't stop, as the Beavers finished off the gators 30-3.

Oregon State only allowed 39 rushing yards for the game.

Linebacker Jack Colletto says the program has made tremendous progress since winning just 2 games in 2018.

"If you were to look back six, five years ago, and say, 'hey you guys are going to have a 10-win season, win the Las Vegas Bowl, and beat a SEC team,' I mean...there would be a lot of people laughing at us," Colletto said

This is Oregon State's first-ever win against a SEC opponent.

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith says this year's success all started with the players.

"This idea of being selfless, not worried about their own touches, attention, how many snaps.....been through some rougher seasons, made some momentum, and we want to continue to build and get it better and whatever it took in playing their role," Smith said.

Colletto says this win was a statement and that he hopes everyone will take notice heading into next year.

"I don't think it's necessarily for our conference and our program, but really, the whole country to see what we can do," Colletto said. "There's a lot of good football and good football teams in the PAC-12.

Oregon State finishes this year with its third 10-win season in program history. The Gators will finish this season at 6-7.