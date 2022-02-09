One-on-one with Las Vegas Aces' head coach Becky Hammon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Becky Hammon goes one-on-one with sports reporter Tina Nguyen as she shares what life has been like since being named the Aces’ head coach. Hammon has been pulling double duty serving as and assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs along with handling head coaching duties for the Aces.
Posted at 4:05 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 19:05:01-05
