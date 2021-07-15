Ogunbowale leads WNBA All-Stars over US Olympic team 93-85

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 26 points and the WNBA All-Star team beat the U.S. Olympic team 93-85 in the league's All-Star Game.

It wasn't a typical All-Star Game with the teams playing hard on both ends of the court for the entire game.

Usually, there isn't much defense played until late in the fourth quarter.

The WNBA team led 75-73 midway through the fourth quarter before Ogunbowale had a four-point play to extend the advantage to six.

The Olympic squad rallied within 83-78 before Ogunbowale, who earned MVP honors for the game, hit another 3-pointer and posed to the crowd, which included many current and former WNBA players and team owners.