Oakland City Council authorizes negotiating agreement for redeveloping existing Coliseum site

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We need to make a correction to a story that ran Wednesday morning on "Good Morning Las Vegas."

13 Action News misreported the Oakland City Council had selected a developing group to build a new ballpark for the Oakland A's on the coliseum site where the team currently plays.

The Oakland City Council did authorize an exclusive negotiating agreement with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group, but this has nothing to do with building a new ballpark for the A's.

The agreement is specifically about redeveloping the existing Coliseum site with a proposal to transform the area into a Black business district, with a number of affordable homes and luring a WNBA team to the Oakland arena.

This is separate from ongoing negotiations between the A's and the city of Oakland over a waterfront ballpark at the Howard Terminal near Jack London Square.

The team is still exploring potential stadium sites in the Las Vegas area.