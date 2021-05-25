Watch
Oakland Athletics president taking in Vegas Golden Knights playoff hockey

Posted at 7:36 AM, May 25, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval was in attendance for Monday's Vegas Golden Knights playoff hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, according to a social media post.

Team executives are in Southern Nevada this week scoping out a possible relocation to Las Vegas.

The team is trying to get a new stadium built in Oakland but those plans remain in question and Las Vegas appears to be in the running to be the team's new home.

