Oakland Athletics president taking in Vegas Golden Knights playoff hockey

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval was in attendance for Monday's Vegas Golden Knights playoff hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, according to a social media post.
Wow! #StanleyCup playoffs! @GoldenKnights pic.twitter.com/qVYYDSJc35
— Dave Kaval (@DaveKaval) May 25, 2021
Team executives are in Southern Nevada this week scoping out a possible relocation to Las Vegas.
The team is trying to get a new stadium built in Oakland but those plans remain in question and Las Vegas appears to be in the running to be the team's new home.