Number of local CSN baseball alums now playing in major leagues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The College of Southern Nevada is heading to the JUCO World Series for the fourth time in program history. The Coyotes have a rich history of winning, but they also have a reputation for producing MLB draft picks.

Since taking over head coaching duties at CSN 14 years ago, Nick Garritano has seen 22 of his players get drafted into the MLB, 16 of which would go on to sign professional contracts. Garritano said all those players were different in their own way, but had one big quality in common.

"The number one ingredient, in my opinion, is work ethic," Garritano said. "You've got to have a tireless work ethic to be a great player."

Some of those names, most being Las Vegas locals, include (but are not limited to):

- Bryce Harder

- Phil Bickford

-Thomas Pannone

- Donn Roach

- Chasen Shreve

Those players are a prime example of not needing to start in the minors to have a successful baseball career.

Garritano said as good as he and the other draft picks were skill-wise, it was their mindset that was the difference.

"It's a lot of the intangible stuff that goes on with these guys that makes them and separates them from the average player. The Bryce Harpers that came through here, the Tommy Pannones, the guys that have been up there....their work ethic is second to none."

