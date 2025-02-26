NRL kicks off in Las Vegas: A week of rugby excitement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Australia's National Rugby League is back in Las Vegas for the second year in a row— with a kick-off at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

This marks a significant moment for rugby in the U.S., as the NRL continues its efforts to grow the sport’s popularity through a five-year deal with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Saturday's Matches

4:00 p.m. — Canberra Raiders vs. New Zealand Warriors

— Canberra Raiders vs. New Zealand Warriors 8:30 p.m. — Penrith Panthers vs. Cronulla Sharks

— Penrith Panthers vs. Cronulla Sharks 1:30 p.m. — Wigan Warriors vs. Warrington Wolves (UK Super League)

— Wigan Warriors vs. Warrington Wolves (UK Super League) 6:00 p.m. — Australian Jilaroos vs. England Women's Rugby

The NRL match between the Raiders and Warriors will be nationally televised. Festivities are planned all week leading up to the games. Events will kick off Wednesday with the opening of the NRL fan hub at Resorts World, followed by special events at Fremont Street on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thursday and Friday, Silver Bowl Park will host international rugby matches and the Las Vegas Nines competition.

Additionally, a combine will take place on Friday and Saturday, giving 50 U.S. participants (25 male and 25 female) a chance to try out for Australian rugby teams.

A Sensory Overload in Las Vegas

For Canberra Raiders prop Joe Tapine, this is his first time playing in Las Vegas, though he's no stranger to playing in the States.

"I've played a test match in Denver at the Broncos' stadium," Tapine said. "But Vegas, it's unreal. It's a sensory overload, but I love it."

Tapine is especially excited to experience the city’s vibrant atmosphere and sports culture.

I watched last year’s game here and the Super Bowl. Now, I’m looking forward to this opportunity. It's an unreal place.

A Full-Contact Spectacle

For those who have never seen a rugby game, Tapine gives this pitch: "It’s full contact from the blow of the whistle all the way to the 80th minute. There’s nonstop action and no padding. It’s all about putting your body on the line for the team."

Rugby enthusiasts are just as excited about the NRL's return to Las Vegas. Brett Amato and Susan Healy, who traveled all the way from Australia, couldn’t wait to experience the atmosphere.

"We traveled a long way to come here, and we're so excited to be here," Amato shared. "It's great." Healy added, "We’ve been planning this trip for a year since we saw the Aussies here last year. We thought, ‘We’ve got to be there, looks so good.’"

When asked what makes rugby so special, Amato emphasized its rough and tough nature.

"There’s no pads and helmets, and they hit each other constantly for 80 minutes. It’s non-stop," he said.

He continued to share how rugby is different from American football.

"It’s tougher. You’re seeing constant action, where your football here starts and stops a lot," he said. Healy agreed, adding, "Rugby is a momentum game."

With the NRL continuing to build momentum in Las Vegas, the energy will undoubtedly be contagious for fans new to the sport and those already in love with it. The weekend promises to bring excitement to every corner of Allegiant Stadium, leaving lasting memories for anyone fortunate enough to attend.