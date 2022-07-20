LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Norway’s Espen Jorstad has taken home the custom 2022 World Series of Poker Main Event bracelet from Jostens and $10 million in winnings on July 16, 2022.

Designed by Jostens, the bracelet contains 1,985 diamonds, 671 black diamonds, and 111 rubies for a total carat weight of 55.48 and a removable, solid-gold poker chip attached at the back of the bracelet plate and can be used as a card protector.

“The partnership with Jostens keeps the World Series of Poker in the big leagues of championship jewelry’” said World Series Senior Vice President and Executive Director, Ty Stewart. “The WSOP Main Event bracelet is a unique wearable trophy often hailed as the most valuable prize in all of sports. Once again Jostens has raised the bar with an incredible design and a creative element unique to our game. Highest thanks to the Jostens team for their continued commitment to up the ante each and every year.”