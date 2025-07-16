LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Despite all 30 NBA team owners meeting for the first time at the Summer League ever to discuss league expansion, commissioner Adam Silver announced on Tuesday night that they are still exploring options.

"We have not committed to expanding," Silver said. "I think the next step is looking at specific markets, understanding what the opportunities in those markets are, understanding the facilities, and understanding the overall appetite of the markets that are expressing interest in us."

VIDEO: NBA Commissioner talks about league expansion in Las Vegas

No NBA team quite yet for Las Vegas

Silver described Vegas already as a home to the NBA.

“We have a total of 550 credentialed media for the summer league which is an all-time record, we account for 130,00 room nights here in Vegas, we will have 76 national telecasts coming out of this summer league, a combination of both the ESPN networks and NBA tv, and the Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Bureau projects will account for roughly $280 million of economic impact in Las Vegas but I’ve been saying this for years I feel like we already have the 31st franchise here," Silver said.