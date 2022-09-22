Watch Now
'No hard feelings,' Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says of apparent smack to the face at Allegiant Stadium

Arizona Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray says there are no hard feelings after a fan appeared to smack him in the face after the Las Vegas Raiders loss at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
Posted at 2:31 PM, Sep 22, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is speaking out after a fan reportedly smacked him in the face at Allegiant Stadium.

Videos posted online shows Murray running toward the crowd to celebrate after the Cardinals' come-from-behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Upon reaching the first row, a fan appeared to strike Murray.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating the allegations, but Murray says there are no hard feelings.

"Vegas is Vegas," Murray said. "I'm sure he was having fun, but I don't know. I don't think any player should be getting touched in that manner."

Murray added there were "no hard feelings toward the guy."

Officer Larry Hadfield with LVMPD confirmed a battery complaint was made around 6:30 pm. Sunday evening at the stadium. Hadfield did not name Murray as the person who filed the complaint, but said it was made by an NFL player.

As of now, a suspect has not been arrested or identified, and Metro's investigation is ongoing.

