'No hard feelings,' Cardinals QB Kyler Murray says of apparent smack to the face at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is speaking out after a fan reportedly smacked him in the face at Allegiant Stadium.

Videos posted online shows Murray running toward the crowd to celebrate after the Cardinals' come-from-behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Upon reaching the first row, a fan appeared to strike Murray.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating the allegations, but Murray says there are no hard feelings.

"Vegas is Vegas," Murray said. "I'm sure he was having fun, but I don't know. I don't think any player should be getting touched in that manner."

Murray added there were "no hard feelings toward the guy."

MURRAY HIT? Las Vegas police reportedly investigating fan who appeared to strike Kyler Murray

Officer Larry Hadfield with LVMPD confirmed a battery complaint was made around 6:30 pm. Sunday evening at the stadium. Hadfield did not name Murray as the person who filed the complaint, but said it was made by an NFL player.

As of now, a suspect has not been arrested or identified, and Metro's investigation is ongoing.